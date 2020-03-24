Multiple Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally dies due to coronavirus complications

NEW YORK (AP) — One of America’s great playwrights whose prolific career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” has died. Terrence McNally died Tuesday of complications from the coronavirus. He was 81. His plays and musicals explored how people connect – or fail to. With wit and thoughtfulness, he tackled the strains in families, war, and relationships and probed the spark and costs of creativity. He was an openly gay writer who wrote about homophobia, love and AIDS. He won four Tonys and an Emmy. New York University gave him an honorary doctorate in 2019.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|3
|Cheatham
|5
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|3
|Davidson
|183
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|2
|Greene
|5
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|8
|Hardin
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|4
|Knox
|15
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|6
|Perry
|1
|Putnam
|8
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|12
|Rutherford
|13
|Scott
|1
|Sevier
|2
|Shelby
|99
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|7
|Williamson
|64
|Wilson
|7
|Residents of other states/countries
|95
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (3/24/20)
|667
