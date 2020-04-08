Multiple staff test positive for COVID-19 at Trousdale County hospital

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Trousdale Medical Center owner HighPoint Health System has temporarily shut down the hospital for inpatient and non-urgent outpatient care after multiple staff members reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, the Emergency department at the hospital will remain open for emergent care and patients requiring inpatient care will be stabilized and transferred to nearby medical centers for further treatment.

A deep clean of the entire hospital is currently underway and will continue through the rest of the week. The facility will be inspected and staff members will be evaluated before returning to normal operation. Officials are hopeful that the hospital can fully reopen by Monday, April 13.

We are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients and staff members at this time. Per CDC and TDH guidelines, we have identified all individuals who came in contact with these staff members and are following appropriate protocols for these individuals.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE