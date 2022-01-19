NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As schools across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky see staffing issues and students calling out due to sickness, several are calling off school for the next few days.

Class will not be in session for the following schools on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21.:

Tennessee:

Cheatham County School District

Houston County School District

Humphreys County School District

Lincoln County School District

Macon Christian Academy

North Lake Elementary School

Perry County School District

Kentucky:

Clinton County School District

Warren County School District

Each of the schools listed above cited sickness as one of the primary reasons for closing, while several specifically mention a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst staff and students.

This story will be updated if more closings are announced.