NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As schools across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky see staffing issues and students calling out due to sickness, several are calling off school for the next few days.
Class will not be in session for the following schools on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21.:
Tennessee:
- Cheatham County School District
- Houston County School District
- Humphreys County School District
- Lincoln County School District
- Macon Christian Academy
- North Lake Elementary School
- Perry County School District
Kentucky:
- Clinton County School District
- Warren County School District
Each of the schools listed above cited sickness as one of the primary reasons for closing, while several specifically mention a rise in COVID-19 cases amongst staff and students.
This story will be updated if more closings are announced.