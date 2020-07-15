Multiple COVID-19 cases reported at Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes announced multiple COVID-19 cases among patients and staff Tuesday evening.

This comes after Tennessee State Veterans’ Homes started mandatory staff testing July 6.

Four staff members and two residents at the Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert Tennessee State Veterans’ Home in Clarksville have tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, one staff member at the W.D. Bill Manning State Veterans’ Home in Humboldt have tested positive. Also, two staff members at the Tennessee Veterans’ Home in Murfreesboro have tested positive.

All staff members were reported as asymptomatic. Staff continues to wear protective gear to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

