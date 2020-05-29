MTSU task force recommends changes to fall academic calendar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee State University COVID-19 task force has recommended ending classes for the fall semester at Thanksgiving, stringent social distancing protocols and reduced classroom capacity limits when students return to campus in August.

The 34-member task force, formed by MTSU President Sidney McPhee and led by University Provost Mark Byrnes, created a series of recommendations to allow students, faculty and staff to return to in-person courses.

“The task force proposes a modified reopening, in which some courses occur on-ground with social distancing, some remain online, and some are delivered in a hybrid format,” Byrnes wrote in the task force’s report submitted to McPhee this week. “This approach seeks to minimize risk while we continue to pursue our educational mission as best we can.”

According to a news release from MTSU, students returning to campus in the fall will see signage and instructions related to social distancing, hand-washing, face coverings and other public health precautions. The university says many classrooms will only hold one-third to one-half as many students as before, while some building spaces not traditionally used for classes will be opened up for instructional use to comply with distancing guidelines.

Details on how specific courses and classroom spaces will operate will be developed at the academic department and college level in line with the nature of the course work, MTSU said.

The task force recommended the fall semester be shortened and students not return to campus following the Thanksgiving break to reduce the potential for spreading the virus. All finals will be taken remotely and the three, in-person class days lost will be made up by eliminating fall break and holding class on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The university said it will develop COVID-19 testing, isolation and personal protective equipment protocols upon student return, and a temporary attendance policy would be established that encourages sick students to stay home while providing access to course materials for those who cannot come to campus.

Although remote instruction will continue through the summer, McPhee recently announced a phased-in return-to-work beginning June 16 for faculty and staff who have been working remotely. Faculty also have training opportunities throughout the summer to improve their remote teaching skills for fall courses and beyond.

CLICK HERE to read the task force’s full report.

