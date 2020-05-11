MTSU student lifts spirits with new song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Caitlin Eadie has one more semester left in her songwriting and music engineering program at MTSU. While the pandemic has disrupted the normal flow of classes, Eadie is still making great use of her creative talents. One of her projects this past semester has now led to the release of a pretty heart-felt song.

Eadie said she hopes this song gives the world three minutes to feel hopeful and realize there is power in coming together. She says the words she sings are something she even needed to hear out loud, and they just flowed out when she started writing.

“For my song, I think it speaks to so many different times that we have been through as a culture and that we actually have not been through yet,” Eadie told News 2, “And the whole idea is that we are all one nation under love, and banding together and staying hopeful in these uncertain times.”

Like other song songs released during this pandemic, the music video features others in self-isolation. It was actually created by her professor and the people featured are also songwriting students. Eadie said she is working to release a second version of this song in the next week or so, and she has more projects in the pipeline.

Eadie, like many artists, is not allowed to play in bars or perform in other states like she planned. However, she said she’s thankful to still be getting a paycheck while working at a coffee shop. For right now, she is just trying to stay positive and focus on her music.



