MTSU Soccer and Volleyball postponed to Spring due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conference USA (C-USA) announced Friday the postponement of fall team sports, with the exception of football, as well as fall C-USA championships for those sports to Spring 2021.

Here locally, this includes the soccer and volleyball teams from Middle Tennessee State University. The move follows NCAA Division I Board of Directors decision to move Division I fall championships to the Spring. It also allows C-USA schools to not only compete for a C-USA championship but also play for a spot in the NCAA championships.

“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”

Dates and formats for the sports in the spring have not yet been announced.

