MTSU President: student tests positive for COVID-19

Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee announced in a statement an on-campus student tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

According to University officials, the student lived in a private bedroom in a Scarlett Commons apartment and became symptomatic during the school’s extended spring break. The student reported to Student Health Services on Tuesday, March 24 and was tested for COVID-19. The school became aware of the positive test result Wednesday.

Students, faculty and staff who came into contact with the student have been informed. MTSU said they have been very cautious to self-quarantine and self-isolate any potential COVID-19 illness, both on and off campus.

MTSU has reported the case to local and state health officials. The University says its working to balance the privacy rights of students while also keeping the community informed.

The University has outlined the following procedures if an on-campus student tests positive for COVID-19:

The student is immediately either sent to their off-campus home or apartment, or, if that is not possible, is moved to a separate on-campus apartment for quarantine, where there will be no interaction with other students, faculty, or staff.

It is the university’s preference that students who need to begin self-quarantine do so at the home of their family or their permanent home, whenever possible, where they may find additional levels of support and assistance.

Meals will be prepared and delivered to any on-campus student required to self-quarantine.

The student will not be permitted to leave the apartment, eat in the dining areas, or access any other campus facilities until the time of quarantine is complete as directed by Student Health staff.

Any student who undergoes on-campus quarantine will be monitored by MTSU Student Health staff.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 3 Bedford 1 Blount 4 Bradley 5 Campbell 2 Carroll 3 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 203 DeKalb 2 Dickson 7 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 28 Hardin 1 Hawkins 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 4 Knox 26 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Madison 2 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Monroe 2 Montgomery 6 Overton 1 Perry 1 Putnam 11 Roane 1 Robertson 20 Rutherford 27 Scott 1 Sevier 3 Shelby 147 Sullivan 4 Sumner 43 Tipton 8 Unicoi 1 Washington 9 White 1 Williamson 70 Wilson 13 Residents of other states/countries 117 Pending 112 Total Cases – as of (3/26/20) 957

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

