MTSU plans outdoor commencement ceremonies for 2020 grads

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University announced plans to hold modified, in-person commencement ceremonies for students wanting to participate in fall graduation.

Ceremonies will take place Saturday, November 21 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to honor December graduates. Ceremonies will be held at Floyd Stadium. May and August graduates who were recognized with virtual ceremonies are also welcome to attend. An inclement weather date has been set for Sunday, November 22, at the same times.

“I believe that our graduation exercises are the most important event on campus. All of us at the university recognize the significance and importance of a formal graduation ceremony to our students and their families,” MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said in a statement.

All ceremonies will take place outside and the school plans to limit guests. Masks and social distancing will be required. The November commencement will not have guest speakers in an effort to expedite the program.

All May, August, and December 2020 graduates wanting to participate must submit a reservation form emailed out by the MTSU Registrar’s Office. Forms must be complete by October 25.

“Unlike any previously held commencement on our campus, this one will be a very special ceremony recognizing our student’s success, as well as their perseverance and achievements. While we will be celebrating outdoors with a limited program, I am confident this will be a memorable day for each of our graduates and their families,” McPhee said. “I look forward to what will certainly be a unique and historic event in our University’s history.”

President McPhee said if conditions do not allow for ceremonies to be held in November, the school plans to honor 2020 graduates in the spring. A final decision on conducting the ceremonies will be made by noon on November 20. Students will be notified of any changes.

