MTSU helps in the fight against COVID-19

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee asked and a university is already stepping up to deliver.

Middle Tennessee State University is one of seven other higher education institutes in the states currently using their 3D printers to help in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Monday evening, the university had printed 65 headbands that will attach to medical face shields.

“We’re very happy to be involved in this project, we’re thankful that we were asked to be involved and excited that maybe we can help save a couple of lives,” said Valerie Hackworth, assistant manager for the Walker library’s technology services.

The headbands are being printed in a section of MTSU’s James E. Walker Library called, Makerspace. In a statement, the University said the space is, “ordinarily is used to help students complete technological projects for their classes. Students are continuing their classes remotely because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hackworth said each headband takes two hours to print and she explained, “the 3D printer works by laying one thin layer of filament down at a time about as thick as a sheet of paper, and then lays consecutive layers on top.”

MTSU’s involvement comes after FEMA encouraged states to purchase their own medical supplies. On Monday, Governor Bill Lee asking for donations of personal protective equipment.

The CDC states that the face shields being created by the university help protect healthcare workers from sneeze or cough droplets, that may contain the coronavirus.

“As soon as I knew this was a possibility it was kind of a no brainer, I think, we absolutely have to do this to contribute,” said Jason Martin, Interim Dean of the Walker Library.

Martin said the initial request is for a run of 1,500 headbands, but added that the University’s Makerspace can continue printing them as long as there is the need.

