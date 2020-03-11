MTSU extends spring break for students as coronavirus precaution

1  of  3
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee State University is extending spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22 as a precaution for COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, MTSU has no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus. Faculty will be given time to prepare remote instructional delivery of current on-ground classes beginning Monday, March 23. Remote delivery of these classes will continue until further notice.

Off-campus students and students who have not returned to campus yet are asked to remain home during extended break and while classes are being done remotely. Residence halls will remain open for on-campus students as well as dining facilities operating on a modified schedule.

All non-athletic events will be cancelled through Sunday, March 29. Education Abroad programs are also canceled through May 31. Students already abroad will be assisted to be returned immediately to the U.S. Students who opt to remain abroad will do so at their own risk and apart from the school’s oversight.

Non-essential official university-related travel is suspended by the school. Campus offices will remain open as usual.

