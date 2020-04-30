coronavirus

MTSU doctoral candidate details battle with COVID-19: ‘I don’t wish this on anyone’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A doctoral candidate at Middle Tennessee State University and her husband, an associate professor at the university, are among the thousands of Tennesseans who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Amy Harris-Aber said her husband, Jeremy Aber, an associate professor of geosciences at MTSU, started feeling sick on March 12. He never had trouble breathing, but did suffer from a dry cough, body aches, fever and fatigue.

By March 16, Amy Harris-Aber was also experiencing symptoms, including a high fever, chills and a sore throat. There was additional concern for her because in 2015, she suffered through Guillain-Barre syndrome, an illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the body’s nerves.

The couple, married for 13 years, had very different experiences with the virus.

“We did not have to go to the hospital. We didn’t have a problem with breathing, the way a lot of people have, so we got very lucky there,” Jeremy explained. “It was basically just like the worst flu or cold I’ve ever had.”

Amy added, “I don’t think it was much like the flu at all. My hair follicles hurt. Like everything hurt. I remember taking him to the doctor that Saturday and it was hard for him to have me touch him, so it was not like the flu for me.”

The couple’s family lives in Kansas, so while they were sick, they said their neighbors went grocery shopping for them, and constantly checked on them to make sure they were doing okay.

“I don’t wish this on anyone, and so, it’s important to stay cognizant of people in your immediate vicinity and others that you’ll come in contact with because it’s not just you, it’s not just your family. It’s everyone that you encounter,” she explained.

MTSU switched to remote courses on March 23. The university said remote learning will continue at least through summer classes.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson27
Bedford169
Benton6
Bledsoe592
Blount55
Bradley48
Campbell14
Cannon11
Carroll18
Carter12
Cheatham42
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke16
Coffee35
Crockett7
Cumberland74
Davidson 2,454
Decatur4
DeKalb14
Dickson72
Dyer34
Fayette53
Fentress4
Franklin34
Gibson44
Giles7
Grainger5
Greene43
Grundy28
Hamblen17
Hamilton152
Hardeman11
Hardin 5
Hawkins30
Haywood19
Henderson6
Henry11
Hickman43
Houston5
Humphreys10
Jackson7
Jefferson18
Johnson3
Knox221
Lake53
Lauderdale19
Lawrence17
Lewis2
Lincoln13
Loudon32
Macon39
Madison131
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury42
McMinn 89
McNairy11
Meigs8
Monroe16
Montgomery141
Moore3
Morgan6
Obion12
Overton8
Perry8
Polk7
Putnam119
Rhea4
Roane7
Robertson139
Rutherford448
Scott11
Sequatchie5
Sevier48
Shelby2,432
Smith20
Stewart7
Sullivan 48
Sumner619
Tipton98
Trousdale122
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren2
Warren7
Washington54
Wayne4
Weakley21
White6
Williamson408
Wilson 250
Residents of other states/countries234
Pending42
Total Casesas of (4/29/20)10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Cumberland1
Davidson25
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Humphreys1
Knox5
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
McMinn1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam5
Rutherford11
Sevier1
Shelby44
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner37
Trousdale1
Williamson9
Wilson4
Out of state3
Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20)195

