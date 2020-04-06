Mt. Juliet to adjust city services for another week as employee battles coronavirus

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Services at Mt. Juliet City Hall will be adjusted for an additional week after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said last week the employee, who is self-isolating at home under the care of a medical professional, was last at work on Friday, March 27.

While City Manager Kenny Martin initially instructed staff not to report back to City Hall until Monday, April 6, he announced Sunday he would extend that one week to Monday, April 13.

“To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed the majority of City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 13th,” Martin said in a statement.

He added, “I continue to be in contact with local health officials to ensure our plan aligns with prevention guidelines, and they all agreed this continues to be the best approach.”

According to Martin, all essential operations will continue, but there could be “some disruption in other processes.”

Departments affected include Finance, City Beatification, Planning and Zoning, Building Codes (excluding inspectors) and Human Resources.

Martin explained a professional cleaning service has “cleaned and deeply sanitized City Hall offices and common areas.”

