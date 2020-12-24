Mt. Juliet Police Officers receive COVID-19 vaccine

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — About a dozen members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department are now vaccinated against COVID-19. The Wilson County Health Department began administering vaccines to first responders on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the recipients was Captain Tyler Chandler with the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Captain Chandler says the process was quick and painless. He drove through a vaccination station at College Hills Church of Christ. First, he filled out a questionnaire and verbally answered a few screening questions before receiving his first dose of the drug.

“We are the first group along with health care professionals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Captain Chandler said.

The Pfizer rollout began last week and was prioritized for doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals combating COVID-19 in our nation’s hospitals. The FDA then signed-off on a second shot created by Moderna, which is what Captain Chandler and other Mt. Juliet officers took Wednesday.

“Here’s the vaccination card that I got that shows I received the Moderna vaccine, the lot number and the date I received it. Then it shows the date I can get my second dose of it,” Captain Chandler said.

He’ll get that second dose in about a month. But it’s the first one that’s creating a lot of hope this holiday season.

“This is great, this is awesome for our community and awesome for our nation. We have many, many officers and staff members who have been looking forward to this day and they are thankful to have this opportunity,” Captain Chandler said.

The Tennessee Department of Health says some local health departments will be open on Christmas Eve to vaccinate first responders.