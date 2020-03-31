Mt. Juliet police help children celebrate birthdays amid coronavirus outbreak

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Mt. Juliet are helping to make the birthdays of the city’s youngest residents special in a way that honors social distancing guidelines set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the Safer-at-Home order issued by Monday by Governor Bill Lee, large gatherings like birthday parties are “strongly discouraged.”
After some creative thinking, the Mt. Juliet Police Department announced Monday night that some of its officers would begin showing up curbside at the home of elementary school-aged children on their birthdays, flash their blue lights and play “Happy Birthday” over the loudspeaker.
The officers will also arrive with a gift for the birthday boy or girl, police said.
Parents or guardians with an elementary school-aged child who want to take part can complete the form found here.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|9
|Bedford
|1
|Benton
|3
|Bledsoe
|2
|Blount
|10
|Bradley
|9
|Campbell
|4
|Cannon
|2
|Carroll
|5
|Cheatham
|8
|Chester
|3
|Claiborne
|2
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|Davidson
|364
|DeKalb
|4
|Dickson
|12
|Dyer
|3
|Fayette
|10
|Franklin
|5
|Gibson
|5
|Giles
|1
|Greene
|12
|Grundy
|2
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|40
|Hardeman
|1
|Hardin
|1
|Hawkins
|4
|Haywood
|2
|Henry
|1
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|5
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|52
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|8
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|5
|Marion
|6
|Maury
|11
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|1
|Meigs
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|13
|Morgan
|1
|Obion
|1
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|24
|Roane
|2
|Robertson
|27
|Rutherford
|57
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|7
|Shelby
|396
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|11
|Sumner
|164
|Tipton
|16
|Trousdale
|3
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|14
|Wayne
|1
|Weakley
|1
|White
|1
|Williamson
|111
|Wilson
|32
|Residents of other states/countries
|192
|Pending
|101
|Total Cases – as of (3/30/20)
|1,834
