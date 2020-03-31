Mt. Juliet police help children celebrate birthdays amid coronavirus outbreak

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Mt. Juliet are helping to make the birthdays of the city’s youngest residents special in a way that honors social distancing guidelines set forth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Safer-at-Home order issued by Monday by Governor Bill Lee, large gatherings like birthday parties are “strongly discouraged.”

After some creative thinking, the Mt. Juliet Police Department announced Monday night that some of its officers would begin showing up curbside at the home of elementary school-aged children on their birthdays, flash their blue lights and play “Happy Birthday” over the loudspeaker.

The officers will also arrive with a gift for the birthday boy or girl, police said.

Parents or guardians with an elementary school-aged child who want to take part can complete the form found here.

Mt. Juliet Police Still Want to Ensure Children's Birthdays are Special During COVID-19 Precautions | Details: https://t.co/q8MMMb9xG0 pic.twitter.com/9OQbBpCULR — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 31, 2020

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834

