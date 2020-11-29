Mt. Juliet High School to transition to remote learning Monday

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet High School will transition to remote learning on Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 11.

According to the Wilson County School District, more students and staff at the high school are continuing to be affected by COVID-19, prompting the district to make the decision to move to remote learning.

The goal is for Mt. Juliet High School to return to its hybrid schedule on Monday, December 14.

The switch to remote learning for Mt. Juliet High School does not affect any West Wilson Middle School students attending class at the high school.

Food service will be available using the school district’s remote learning protocols. Families in need of food service during remote learning should email Tasha Keller at kellert@wcschools.com by 9 a.m. every morning.

Food will be ready for any families who request it each day at the school district’s drive through pick up from 11-11:30 a.m. Drive through pickup can be found at the sidewalk outside the entrance to the Commons.

The school district will contact all families if anything changes regarding food service.

Mt. Juliet High School’s parking lot has also been made available as an internet hotspot for any families in need of reliable internet access.