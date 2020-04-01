1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Mt. Juliet city employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Staff at Mt. Juliet City Hall will not be allowed in the building until next week after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said the employee, who is self-isolating at home under the care of a medical professional, was last at work on Friday, March 27.

“To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed all City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 6,” City Manager Kenny Martin said in a statement. “I’ve been in contact with local health officials to ensure our plan aligns with prevention guidelines, and they all agreed this was the best approach.”

According to Martin, all essential operations will continue, but there could be “some disruption in other processes.”

Departments affected include Finance, City Beatification, Planning and Zoning, Building Codes (excluding inspectors) and Human Resources.

“Our staff, across all departments, took COVID-19 precautions very early in this journey, but the spread is wide, and this is an example that anyone can be infected. Everyone needs to do their part and stay home if at all possible,” Martin explained. “We are grateful that our employee can self-isolate at home, and we will continue to support our dedicated employee through their recovery.”

Martin added a professional cleaning service is “cleaning and deeply sanitizing City Hall offices and common areas.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories