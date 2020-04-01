Mt. Juliet city employee tests positive for coronavirus

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Staff at Mt. Juliet City Hall will not be allowed in the building until next week after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said the employee, who is self-isolating at home under the care of a medical professional, was last at work on Friday, March 27.

“To ensure we continue to do our part to limit the spread of the virus, I have instructed all City Hall staff not to report to City Hall until Monday, April 6,” City Manager Kenny Martin said in a statement. “I’ve been in contact with local health officials to ensure our plan aligns with prevention guidelines, and they all agreed this was the best approach.”

According to Martin, all essential operations will continue, but there could be “some disruption in other processes.”

Departments affected include Finance, City Beatification, Planning and Zoning, Building Codes (excluding inspectors) and Human Resources.

“Our staff, across all departments, took COVID-19 precautions very early in this journey, but the spread is wide, and this is an example that anyone can be infected. Everyone needs to do their part and stay home if at all possible,” Martin explained. “We are grateful that our employee can self-isolate at home, and we will continue to support our dedicated employee through their recovery.”

Martin added a professional cleaning service is “cleaning and deeply sanitizing City Hall offices and common areas.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 2 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 25 Bradley 10 Campbell 4 Cannon 3 Carroll 5 Cheatham 10 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 391 DeKalb 4 Dickson 17 Dyer 3 Fayette 12 Fentress 1 Franklin 5 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Greene 12 Grundy 4 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 48 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 66 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 4 Madison 5 Marion 5 Marshall 1 Maury 15 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 5 Montgomery 19 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Rhea 1 Roane 2 Robertson 28 Rutherford 68 Scott 2 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 8 Shelby 428 Smith 2 Sullivan 13 Sumner 184 Tipton 21 Trousdale 4 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 131 Wilson 39 Residents of other states/countries 190 Pending 307 Total Cases – as of (3/31/20) 2,239

