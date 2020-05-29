MPHD updates procedures on sharing of COVID-19 data with first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department officials have updated procedures with additional safeguards when sharing data about confirmed COVID-19 cases for use by first responders.

Under the updated policy, addresses are to be deleted from the dispatch system 30 days after their entry, names should be purged from MNPD’s database each Monday, the database is to be repopulated with currently active cases so names of those who have recovered are not in the system. MPHD will also place a notice on forms used at community assessment centers informing the public that positive test results will be shared with first responders.

All information is kept secure and shared for the safety and protection of first responders. This allows first responders such as Fire, EMS, and Police to take additional precautions (maximum PPE use and/or distancing protocols) if called to respond to a listed address.

Knowing if there is someone at an address with COVID-19 also allows EMS to alert the hospital emergency department so that they can take the necessary safety measures upon arrival to protect hospital personnel and patients. It also allows for Metro Police officers transporting an individual to a Davidson County Sherriff Office facility time to notify DCSO personnel so that they can take the necessary precautions to protect staff and the inmate population.

If an officer should respond to a call at a positive address or find themselves dealing with a COVID-positive person, they know that such information is not for reporting and is only for official use. Unauthorized reporting of information is a violation of policy, and the department has the capability of finding out who accessed the records.

Metro Police officers, firefighters, and EMS crew members are only aware of a positive case if they are dispatched to a location reflecting positivity, or if they are dealing with a specific individual who is listed as positive.

