MPHD to offer Pfizer vaccine to those 12 & older beginning Thursday

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anyone ages 12 and older will soon be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville. This comes as the CDC endorsed the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 and up.

Earlier, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to allow anyone as young as 12 years of age to get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.

Now approved by the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to those 12 years of age and older, starting Thursday at the drive-thru vaccination clinic on Murfreesboro Road (former Kmart) and the recovery vaccine clinic located in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street.

Pharmacies, groceries, walk-in clinic ad health care providers currently offering the Pfizer vaccine will also be giving it t anyone ages 12 and up.

MPHD says it will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment to those 12 and older at community events. Click here for a list of events scheduled; the link is updated daily.

The health department would also like to remind the public that they will no longer being offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the Music City Center. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will continue to be offered at the Music City Center through the end of the day on May 28.