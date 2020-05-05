MPHD: The Slider House restaurant cited for violating COVID-19 order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department has issued a citation against The Slider House restaurant on Division Street for reportedly violating a COVID-19 order.

A complaint was filed on April 6, and the health department told them that nobody was allowed to eat or drink on the premises. The health department followed up the next day and the restaurant was reportedly in compliance.

An additional complaint was filed last week on the restaurant about people being allowed inside. On Friday night, the health department and Metro Police arrived and found seven people eating and drinking at the restaurant.

The health department said the court date is June 3 and the restaurant has been fined $350 or $50 per person counted. The health department also plans to follow up with the restaurant to make sure they are following the order.

The Slider House is the first restaurant to violate the city’s order, according to the health department.

