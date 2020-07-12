MPHD temporarily closes East Preventative Health Clinic after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department announced Sunday that they have temporarily closed the East Preventative Health Clinic at the East Public Health Center after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department officials confirmed the case on Saturday. Employees identified as close contacts of the confirmed case were tested and remain under quarantine at home.

The health department maintains the employee who tested positive for the virus did not have direct contact with clinic patients. The clinic is currently undergoing a deep-cleaning and disinfection and is expected to reopen by July 20.

Patients who visited the East Preventive Health Clinic in the past week that have questions can call 615-340-5655. Please leave a message and staff member will return the call.

