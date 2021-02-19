MPHD rescheduling missed appointments for COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department is planning to reopen the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Music City Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 to those who were previously scheduled to receive vaccines this weekend.

According to Brian Todd with Metro Public Health Department, those who were scheduled to receive their second vaccine over the last four days but were unable to do so because of the winter weather will be asked to come in next week, preferably on the day of the week you were originally supposed to receive your second dose.

Those who were scheduled to receive their first doses but were unable to do so this week will be contacted to reschedule, and should NOT return unless they have a rescheduled appointment.

“We had scheduled about 1200 people each day over the past four days,” said Todd, “We could handle doubling up for one day, but trying to squeeze four days into one or two days is concerning.”

Todd tells News 2 that the Metro Public Health Department is working diligently to avoid people having to wait in very long lines. The decision to only provide doses to those previously scheduled to receive them this weekend is being done in an effort to reduce overcrowding.

The Health Department has properly stored the vaccine that was to be used Feb. 16-19 and the vaccine is safe. They anticipate an additional shipment of vaccine to arrive early next week.

So, to recap, if you were supposed to receive your vaccine February 16-19 at Music City Center:

– Wait for a call from MPHD to reschedule. Do not plan on going to Music City Center until your appointment is scheduled SECOND DOSE – Return next week, preferably on the day of the week you were previously scheduled for.

– Return next week, preferably on the day of the week you were previously scheduled for. No appointments from February 16-19 will be honored this weekend (February 20-21) at Music City Center