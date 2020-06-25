Breaking News
TDH reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, 38,034 total, 567 deaths in Tennessee
coronavirus

MPHD Dental Clinic at Lentz Health Center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department has temporarily closed the dental clinic at the Lentz Public Health Center after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department officials confirmed the case on Wednesday and dental clinic employees that were identified as close contacts with the confirmed case have been tested and will remain quarantined at home. The employee who tested positive with the virus did not have direct contact with patients.

The MPHD Dental Clinic will reopen on Monday, July 6 and staff have reached out to patients to reschedule appointments that have been made between now and then. The Lentz Health Center remains open for all other services.

Patients who have visited the Dental Clinic in the last week that have questions may call (615) 340-5601.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss