MPHD Dental Clinic at Lentz Health Center closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department has temporarily closed the dental clinic at the Lentz Public Health Center after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

Health department officials confirmed the case on Wednesday and dental clinic employees that were identified as close contacts with the confirmed case have been tested and will remain quarantined at home. The employee who tested positive with the virus did not have direct contact with patients.

The MPHD Dental Clinic will reopen on Monday, July 6 and staff have reached out to patients to reschedule appointments that have been made between now and then. The Lentz Health Center remains open for all other services.

Patients who have visited the Dental Clinic in the last week that have questions may call (615) 340-5601.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE