MPHD: Around 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 90 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, an estimated 60 of those employees reside in Davidson County while the other estimated 30 live in other counties.

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contract tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County. Epidemiologists are working with Tyson on steps they are taking to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 29 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20) 142

