1  of  3
Breaking News
Mt. Juliet FD battling large warehouse fire MPHD: Around 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Goodlettsville Tyson Foods plant TDH reports 142 deaths, 6,589 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee
coronavirus

MPHD: Around 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Goodlettsville Tyson plant

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 90 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, an estimated 60 of those employees reside in Davidson County while the other estimated 30 live in other counties.

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contract tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County. Epidemiologists are working with Tyson on steps they are taking to mitigate the threat of the disease.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson15
Bedford40
Benton4
Bledsoe7
Blount46
Bradley35
Campbell12
Cannon8
Carroll13
Carter5
Cheatham20
Chester6
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee17
Cumberland55
Davidson 1,307
Decatur3
DeKalb10
Dickson39
Dyer24
Fayette42
Fentress4
Franklin23
Gibson25
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene29
Grundy25
Hamblen7
Hamilton110
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins26
Haywood12
Henderson2
Henry8
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys4
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox182
Lake4
Lauderdale12
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln9
Loudon19
Macon30
Madison73
Marion27
Marshall12
Maury33
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe9
Montgomery102
Moore1
Morgan5
Obion8
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam93
Roane7
Robertson95
Rutherford271
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier22
Shelby1,492
Smith11
Stewart4
Sullivan 45
Sumner491
Tipton54
Trousdale19
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley6
White4
Williamson324
Wilson 161
Residents of other states/countries250
Pending209
Total Casesas of (4/16/20)6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton11
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Jefferson1
Knox4
Macon3
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam2
Rutherford6
Shelby33
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner29
Trousdale1
Williamson5
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)142

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories