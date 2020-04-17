MPHD: Around 90 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 90 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
According to Brian Todd with MPHD, an estimated 60 of those employees reside in Davidson County while the other estimated 30 live in other counties.
MPHD is monitoring and conducting contract tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County. Epidemiologists are working with Tyson on steps they are taking to mitigate the threat of the disease.
The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|40
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|7
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|35
|Campbell
|12
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|13
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|20
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|17
|Cumberland
|55
|Davidson
|1,307
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|39
|Dyer
|24
|Fayette
|42
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|23
|Gibson
|25
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|29
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|7
|Hamilton
|110
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|26
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|182
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|19
|Macon
|30
|Madison
|73
|Marion
|27
|Marshall
|12
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|102
|Moore
|1
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|93
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|95
|Rutherford
|271
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,492
|Smith
|11
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|491
|Tipton
|54
|Trousdale
|19
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|324
|Wilson
|161
|Residents of other states/countries
|250
|Pending
|209
|Total Cases – as of (4/16/20)
|6,262
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|11
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|2
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|33
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|29
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|5
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/17/20)
|142
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: