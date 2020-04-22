MPHD: 120 positive cases of COVID-19 at Goodlettsville Tyson plant

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department tells News 2 that around 120 employees from Goodlettsville’s Tyson plant have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Brian Todd with MPHD, the health department and the USDA have been in regular contact with Tyson officials at the plant and are working to ensure Tyson “continues to follow best practices to ensure the health and safety of employees and the public.”

MPHD is monitoring and conducting contract tracing among the confirmed cases of residents that live within Davidson County. Other health departments will monitor the plant employees who live in areas outside of Davidson County.

The plant in Goodlettsville, owned by Tyson Foods, handles beef and pork products and not chicken.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 22 Bedford 117 Benton 4 Bledsoe 90 Blount 47 Bradley 38 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 26 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 13 Coffee 23 Crockett 6 Cumberland 60 Davidson 1,872 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 50 Dyer 29 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 28 Gibson 33 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 127 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 14 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 10 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 199 Lake 9 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 35 Madison 91 Marion 28 Marshall 24 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 10 Meigs 5 Monroe 11 Montgomery 128 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 10 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 100 Rhea 4 Roane 8 Robertson 123 Rutherford 345 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 33 Shelby 1,924 Smith 18 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 550 Tipton 83 Trousdale 27 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 9 White 4 Williamson 365 Wilson 194 Residents of other states/countries 270 Pending 60 Total Cases – as of (4/22/20) 7,842

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 43 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/22/20) 166

