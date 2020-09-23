Mount Juliet Christian Academy transitions to online learning after 2 teachers test positive for COVID-19

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school in Mount Juliet is transitioning to online learning through fall break after two teachers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Head of School.

Mount Juliet Christian Academy students were already displaced from their building after it was damaged by the March 2020 tornadoes. Students were learning in a temporary setting at Grace United Methodist Church, but now they will be moving to learn from home, according to Brig Thompson, Head of School.

Thompson said on Monday, a teacher called in stating they weren’t feeling well. They got tested out of caution. That teacher recalled being around a few other teachers, and they also got tested for COVID-19.

Thompson said two of those results came back positive Wednesday afternoon. Out of caution, Thompson said school officials made the decision to transition to online learning for all high school students until fall break.

Thompson said officials will be reaching out to further explain high school schedules, but for now, students classes will match the same day and times as their current in-person schedule.

Thursday will be a transition and communication day not regularly scheduled classes. Friday students will begin normal schedules and times.

Thompson said, “Again, thank you for your cooperation and prayers as we continue to navigate an incredibly challenging season for all of us. We look forward to returning in-person after Fall Break and hopefully on our “new campus.”

