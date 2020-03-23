Most TN shoppers heed hoard warning, but buying habits change dramatically

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee shoppers have been urged by Governor Bill Lee “not to hoard” as they plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, but while most seem to heed that, their grocery habits have changed dramatically.

“I don’t normally shop at this hour,’ said one elderly shopper at 6 a.m. outside a Nashville grocery store on Saturday as the doors opened. “I want to stay away from people.”

It’s become a routine in the dark of morning at grocery stores across Tennessee, but not all there to practice “social distancing.”

Although Governor Lee said last week the state’s food supply chain is strong, several dozen shoppers felt the need this Saturday to be there when the grocers opened.

“Just figured there might be another change in policy and wanted to get some groceries,” said a man named Daniel, as he unloaded his shopping cart.

He was not looking for wipes or bathroom tissue.

They are the kind of items snatched up as fast as they come in, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared earlier this month. “I already had that stuff before the freak out happened, but none here.”

At least some are getting the governor’s message last week not to hoard.

Daniel is also thinking about health with his purchases as COVID-19 numbers climb in Tennessee.

“A lot of juice in the off chance I do get sick. Some tea, some honey–stuff like that,” added Daniel.

On another front, the Tennessee legislative office building is being cleaned floor by floor for the next two weeks while lawmakers are gone. Not a single legislative soul is in the office building until April 6. Just a few maintenance people and contract cleaning crews are there.

The legislature recessed last week until at least June first after a passing a state budget.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE