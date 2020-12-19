Most Tennessee hospitals at or near capacity ahead of Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cases are surging in Tennessee and many hospitals are at or near capacity, making the situation so dire that some medical centers are reactivating emergency plans.

NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield reactivated their disaster status Thursday after going from from six to 11 patients in the ICU overnight, eight of which are on ventilators.

Last week, Sumner Regional Medical Center had 30 COVID-19 patients; Friday they had 50.

“The scene on the ground is rough right now. I mean, we’re taking care of increasingly sick patients in parts of the hospital that aren’t intended to care for those types of patients. Our ICUs are overwhelmed. In the event that we have sick patients that we’re trying to transfer to higher levels of care, that’s becoming more and more difficult and it’s going to affect people’s lives negatively,” Dr. Jason Martin, a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician with Sumner Regional told News 2 Monday.



It’s not just affecting smaller hospitals.

In Nashville, hospitalizations hit a high of about 500 this past week and have stayed there. Ascension Saint Thomas has several facilities in and around Nashville, and they told News 2 Friday their sites of care are at or near ICU capacity on a daily basis.

Maury Regional Medical Center reached critical care unit capacity at the end of November with 61 COVID patients, 23 of whom are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators. Friday, they had 58 COVID patients with 16 in the ICU, leaving six more ICU beds open.

TriStar Horizon in Dickson is also making changes for capacity. The hospital told News 2 in a statement: “We have opened additional step-down and medical bed areas to help meet the needs of our community during this time. Our facility surge plan, which we have not yet had to activate, allows us to significantly expand beyond our current capacity.”

Both Maury Regional and TriStar tell us they have enough staff for their hospitals despite these increases and capacity concerns.

As Tennessee leads the nation for the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 for the second day in a row, ICU bed capacity reached a low of 8 percent again this month; that means only 164 beds are available across the entire state.

The good news, aside from a vaccine, is the state still has 72 percent of ventilators available if they should be needed.