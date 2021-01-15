Mortuary workers look for better efficiency in Metro vaccination process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Metro Public Health works to execute their roll out plan for the COVID-19 vaccination, some are reporting a lack of correspondence from the department in trying to nail down an appointment.

“It hasn’t been an easy feat,” said Delbrita Greene, owner of Premier Funeral and Cremation Services. “I have literally had to call so many people from the health department… and, I have literally gotten the run around.”

Greene says she submitted paperwork to Metro Public Health weeks ago, in order to have her staff vaccinated. She says she has been in a holding pattern with the department with very little official correspondence.

“We didn’t receive any type of notification,” Greene explained. “We had to go out searching for it. And, we still weren’t able to get concrete information. So, it makes you feel uneasy. It makes you feel like you’re not a priority, and it’s unfortunate.”

The Tennessee Funeral Directors Association has fought for mortuary workers to be among the first to be vaccinated.

“Quite frankly, we are in contact with people that are COVID positive just as much as anyone else is. as far as first responders, health care workers, doctors, etc.” said Randy Nash, president of the organization. “Not only are we in contact with deceased people who are COVID positive, but we are also in contact with families that are making arrangements.”

Mortuary workers are in the current phase of 1a2. Nash says he would like to see funeral service employees treated with the same efficiency as first responders.

“if people need it, they should get it,” said Nash. “I think it should be on a first come, first serve basis. You don’t have to be an employee of a funeral home to be a licensed funeral director. You may work for several funeral homes, you may be a retired funeral director that works two days a week or a couple times a month. Either way, they should make it happen.”

In an email to News 2, Metro Public Health said mortuary businesses will only receive correspondence for an appointment once there are enough vaccines available to serve their entire staff. news 2 requested an on-camera interview. metro public health has not yet responded.