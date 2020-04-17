More than Moonshine: Ole Smoky Distillery bottling alcohol in multiple forms in response to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Normally on a nice April day, Ole Smoky would be filled with visitors tasting moonshine in Music City, but this year it’s just a few employees bottling alcohol for a different purpose: hand sanitizer.

“We’re doing it as fast as we can,” said Will Perkins, general manager at Ole Smoky Distillery in downtown Nashville, “We’re somewhat of a skeleton crew down here, but all hands on deck, as many as we can. We were asked about a quota the other day and it’s just as many as we can shell out.

Perkins said Ole Smoky is donating sanitizer to police and fire departments and non-profit organizations but also selling it to the general public. They are including it free with the online purchase of spirits available for pickup at the distillery’s three Tennessee locations.

“We’re almost 10 years old this year and the company’s been blessed with its growth,” Perkins said, “This is a hiccup of course, but making do and doing the best we can during this time.”

Perkins said Ole Smoky’s wholesale distribution business is actually doing well as more people purchase adult beverages for at-home consumption.

“It’s been a bit of give-and-take in production and getting that out across the country and the globe,” Perkins said.

The company was forced to make some tough layoffs, but Perkins said they hope to rehire as soon as possible, even though he admits that it could be a gradual process.

“I think it will it will take a little bit. Everyone will have to follow the health and safety measures that are prescribed the country, but I would like to think it will come back pretty good, ” he said.

Ole Smoky is one of several Tennessee distilleries that have started making and distributing hand sanitizer in response to the pandemic.

