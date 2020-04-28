More than 800 seamstresses band together to make masks, ask for public’s help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — MedTreads Volunteers Nashville is a group of professional and hobby-type seamstresses making masks for health care workers, essential workers and first responders.

In addition, they’re collaborating with engineers for N95 mask covers, to help elongate the shelf-life of PPE.

Starting out with just five members on Facebook, the group has grown to more than 840 members. The group estimated that they’ve made about 12,000 masks in just over a month.

In addition, they’ve donated 731 N95 covers, primarily for use by Nashville General and the Meharry COVID-19 Assessment Center.

“We’ve had nurses cry when we drop off masks, they’re overwhelmingly grateful​,” said Lea Maitlen who’s a part of MedThreads Volunteers Nashville Leadership Team.

On Monday, the group announced a partnership with Vanderbilt Health and committed to making 1000 masks in a week for VUMC. This, in order to help them meet their goal of 10,000 donated masks in 10 days.

In order to do this, they need more supplies; specifically, 100% cotton and elastic bands.

“A lot of the volunteers in the group had been using the stashes of cotton and elastic they had at home and it’s getting harder and harder for us to find that material in the community,” Maiten said.​

The group is now asking for donations. Click here if you’d like to help.

Below is a list of some of the facilities who have received masks from MedThreads Volunteers Nashville:

Nashville General Hospital

Nashville Rescue Mission

The Salvation Army (to use in homeless encampment outreach)

Williamson Medical Center

Abe’s Garden

Barfield Clinic

Belle Meade Police Dept.

Centennial Hospital

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center

McKendree Village

Meharry Medical College – COVID 19 Assessment Center

Mental Heath Cooperative of Davidson County

Metro Action Commission Head Start

Metro NASHVILLE Public Schools

Nashville Hip Institute

Open Table Nashville

Our Place Nashville

Retina Consultants at St. Thomas Midtown

Signature Healthcare Portland

Skyline Medical

Springfield Children’s Clinic

St. Luke’s Community House

St. Thomas COVID unit

St. Thomas Midtown

Summit Hospital

The Ranch Tennessee Drug Treatment Center

VUMC:

Vanderbilt Acute Care

Vanderbilt Burn/ICU

Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital

Vanderbilt Midwives

Vanderbilt surgery

Vanderbilt Myelosuppression unit

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE