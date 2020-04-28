More than 800 seamstresses band together to make masks, ask for public’s help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — MedTreads Volunteers Nashville is a group of professional and hobby-type seamstresses making masks for health care workers, essential workers and first responders.
In addition, they’re collaborating with engineers for N95 mask covers, to help elongate the shelf-life of PPE.
Starting out with just five members on Facebook, the group has grown to more than 840 members. The group estimated that they’ve made about 12,000 masks in just over a month.
In addition, they’ve donated 731 N95 covers, primarily for use by Nashville General and the Meharry COVID-19 Assessment Center.
“We’ve had nurses cry when we drop off masks, they’re overwhelmingly grateful,” said Lea Maitlen who’s a part of MedThreads Volunteers Nashville Leadership Team.
On Monday, the group announced a partnership with Vanderbilt Health and committed to making 1000 masks in a week for VUMC. This, in order to help them meet their goal of 10,000 donated masks in 10 days.
In order to do this, they need more supplies; specifically, 100% cotton and elastic bands.
“A lot of the volunteers in the group had been using the stashes of cotton and elastic they had at home and it’s getting harder and harder for us to find that material in the community,” Maiten said.
The group is now asking for donations. Click here if you’d like to help.
Below is a list of some of the facilities who have received masks from MedThreads Volunteers Nashville:
Nashville General Hospital
Nashville Rescue Mission
The Salvation Army (to use in homeless encampment outreach)
Williamson Medical Center
Abe’s Garden
Barfield Clinic
Belle Meade Police Dept.
Centennial Hospital
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center
McKendree Village
Meharry Medical College – COVID 19 Assessment Center
Mental Heath Cooperative of Davidson County
Metro Action Commission Head Start
Metro NASHVILLE Public Schools
Nashville Hip Institute
Open Table Nashville
Our Place Nashville
Retina Consultants at St. Thomas Midtown
Signature Healthcare Portland
Skyline Medical
Springfield Children’s Clinic
St. Luke’s Community House
St. Thomas COVID unit
St. Thomas Midtown
Summit Hospital
The Ranch Tennessee Drug Treatment Center
VUMC:
- Vanderbilt Acute Care
- Vanderbilt Burn/ICU
- Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital
- Vanderbilt Midwives
- Vanderbilt surgery
- Vanderbilt Myelosuppression unit
