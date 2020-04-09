More than 330,000 people have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

NEW YORK (CNN/WKRN) — While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise, so does the number of people who have recovered.

As of Thursday, more than 330,000 recoveries were reported worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Health officials have said the number of recoveries is likely “far higher” considering there are people with the virus who have not been tested and diagnosed.

China has reported more than 77,000 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins, followed by Spain with more than 48,000. Germany reports more than 46,000 recoveries and Iran has more than 29,000.

In the United States, an estimated 24,125 people have recovered from COVID-19, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University. There are currently more than 432,438 confirmed cases of the virus in the country and about 14,800 deaths.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 12 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 42 Bradley 28 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 33 Davidson 946 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 26 Dyer 11 Fayette 22 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 20 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 94 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 18 Haywood 7 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 4 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 148 Lauderdale 6 Lawrence 10 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 16 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 29 McMinn 3 McNairy 7 Meigs 3 Monroe 6 Montgomery 72 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 81 Roane 5 Robertson 67 Rutherford 193 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 19 Shelby 912 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 27 Sumner 376 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 2 Warren 2 Washington 30 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 287 Wilson 117 Residents of other states/countries 282 Pending 31 Total Cases – as of (4/8/20) 4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 2 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 17 Sullivan 1 Sumner 18 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20) 79

