More than 22,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 580,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 30 was 22,784. While that was slightly down from the 26,041 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from eleven weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the Greater Memphis area, where there were 5,676 new claims for the week ending May 30.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 302,260 for the week ending May 30, which is down by about 8,000 from the previous week.

