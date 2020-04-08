More than 200 employees laid off from Kentucky hospital

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WKRN) — Officials from Jennie Stuart Health said they’ve laid off more than 200 employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff said they’ve seen overwhelming challenges and declines as a result.

We have worked tirelessly over the past weeks to ready our health system to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Western Kentucky, preserve scarce resources and prepare for a potential surge of patients affected by the virus. The continuing spread of COVID-19 in the communities we serve requires that we now take urgent action to preserve our operational and financial strength to endure the duration of this battle. Jennie Stuart Health President and CEO Eric Lee

Jennie Stuart Health complied immediately with the March 14 request of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to cease elective procedures.

Even as we work to preserve our critical human resources – our skilled clinicians and physicians who work with us to effectively manage our COVID-19 patient surges – we continue to see significant declines in other service lines, including our primary care clinics, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, geriatric behavioral health, outpatient medical imaging, wound healing, pulmonary and cardiac rehab. Jennie Stuart Health President and CEO Eric Lee

Lee said Jennie Stuart Health laid off 248 employees, effective immediately. Lee said it is a difficult time and not a decision that was made lightly. He apologized on the behalf of employees and their families but said they must reflect how the current reality has impacted our resources needed.

Lee said he believed this was a necessary step until this national health crisis is contained and they’ll remain focused on patient care.

