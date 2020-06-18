More than 19,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

A notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with millions of people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 622,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending June 13 was 19,925. While that was down slightly from the 21,417 new claims the previous week, the numbers were still up from 13 weeks ago when approximately 2,702 claims were made for the week ending March 14.

The largest number of new claims was in the Greater Memphis area where there were 5,467 new claims for the week ending June 13.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 280,593 for the week ending June 13, which is down by about 12,000 from the previous week.

