More than 1 million people screened at TSA checkpoints Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Transportation Security Administration confirms more than one million people have already been screened at airport checkpoints throughout the country this holiday season.

According to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein, 1,066,747 people were screened at airport checkpoints across the country on Friday. The last time TSA saw more than one million people was the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The CDC recommends people avoid holiday travel this year to avoid spreading the virus. If you do fly, however, TSA requires you to wear a mask. They also remind passengers to social distance while in line at checkpoints.

