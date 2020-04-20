More protests urging Tennessee to reopen expected at capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid the ongoing debate about when to reopen parts of the economy, some people came out to demonstrate their views in downtown Nashville this past weekend.

Protesters are expected to again gather at the capitol and call on Governor Bill Lee to reopen Tennessee’s economy.

Protest organizers said they recognize the impact of the virus but add the decision to remain on lockdown could be even more deadly.

The demonstrators will wear brown to show support to “end the lock down” and said they will be following social distancing guidelines.

This will be the second protest outside the capitol this week after Sunday’s demonstration where protesters honked horns and held signs in hopes of getting the governor’s attention.

Organizer Chris Matheson said it was a peaceful demonstration.

“Everyone has been extremely responsible, we have not shut down any roads, we’ve not had any violence, we’ve not had any littering or vandalism of that sort. Everyone here is an American who just wants to be free. This is not COVID 1984 guys. It is time for Bill Lee to open up Tennessee,” explained Matheson.

“I encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions you feel you need to take, but when the government starts to mandate what you do and threaten to fine you or arrest you or bankrupt you if you are a business owner, that’s when it crosses the line.”

A number of other states across the country have seen protests of their own.

Governor Lee has promised to reopen Tennessee’s economy in May but said it will happen in phases. An economic task force is reviewing and finalizing the reopening plan.

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 71 Benton 4 Bledsoe 9 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 5 Cumberland 57 Davidson 1,638 Decatur 4 DeKalb 10 Dickson 45 Dyer 28 Fayette 45 Fentress 4 Franklin 26 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 30 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 116 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 6 Jefferson 15 Johnson 2 Knox 194 Lake 4 Lauderdale 15 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 22 Macon 33 Madison 86 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 10 Montgomery 119 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 113 Rutherford 309 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 24 Shelby 1,778 Smith 13 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 509 Tipton 56 Trousdale 22 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 348 Wilson 181 Residents of other states/countries 274 Pending 88 Total Cases – as of (4/19/20) 7,070

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 30 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/19/20) 148

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

