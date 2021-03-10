More Nashville residents vaccinated against COVID-19 than diagnosed with virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More Nashville residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic, the head of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force said Tuesday.

Dr. Alex Jahangir told News 2 that more than 100,000 Nashvillians had received their initial dose of the vaccine, as of Tuesday, surpassing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, which stands at 90,984.

“We have more people in Nashville now that have received their first dose of the vaccine than ever had the virus,” Dr. Jahangir explained. “That’s a great turning point. That’s what gives me optimism and hope.”

The World Health Organization said communities that stay on track with vaccinations could have no more hospitalizations or deaths by the end of 2021.

“Forget the end of the year, I’m starting to see it now,” Dr. Jahangir explained. “We’ve vaccinated our most medically-vulnerable… those individuals are usually the ones that have the highest mortality rate and hospitalizations. By us doing that already, you are starting to see the impact on our case numbers and people in hospital and mortality rate.”

Dr. Jahangir said Nashville is also focused on vaccinating residents of the areas hit hardest by the virus, including Antioch and the southeastern part of Davidson County.