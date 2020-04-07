Moore County among 8 Tennessee counties with zeros cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While hospitals and clinics are working hard to get those in need tested for COVID-19, there are still some counties in Tennessee without any confirmed cases.

Eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties continue to report zero cases of COVID-19, including Moore County, which is a popular tourist destination as the home of the Jack Daniel’s distillery.

The county’s mayor, Bonnie Lewis told News 2 she is proud of her residents for following social distancing guidelines and Governor Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.

The sheriff said he and his staff take the situation very seriously and will enforce the order when necessary. Although Lynchburg is next to the one of smallest counties in the state, the town sees about 300,000 tourists annually because of the distillery. An estimated 20% percent of visitors are international. The decision to close the distillery early in the pandemic helped protect the community.

“Jack Daniel’s made a decision very early on that they would close all of their marketing, they have closed their tours at the visitor’s center, along with Miss Mary Bobo’s, you know the world loves to come eat there, as well as the hardware store. With that, that just pretty well put the brakes on Lynchburg,” explained Mayor Lewis.

But there is always a “what if?” Together, county leaders have emergency plans in place.

We have all of our emergency plans in place for all of the ‘what-ifs.’ We have to think of everything that could be a possibility right now and we are prepared for that. It’s not anything you want to scare your citizens but we’re prepared for whatever we might have to do, and that’s a good feeling, just knowing we’re ready, if we need to do what we need to do we are ready to do it,” said Mayor Lewis.

Mayor Lewis said all of the county’s departments stay in constant contact with one another.

Moore County established a special hotline for anyone who needs help, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Call 931-307-6508 for more information.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee