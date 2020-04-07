Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Moore County among 8 Tennessee counties with zeros cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Lynchburg coronavirus

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — While hospitals and clinics are working hard to get those in need tested for COVID-19, there are still some counties in Tennessee without any confirmed cases.

Eight of Tennessee’s 95 counties continue to report zero cases of COVID-19, including Moore County, which is a popular tourist destination as the home of the Jack Daniel’s distillery.

The county’s mayor, Bonnie Lewis told News 2 she is proud of her residents for following social distancing guidelines and Governor Bill Lee’s stay-at-home order.

The sheriff said he and his staff take the situation very seriously and will enforce the order when necessary. Although Lynchburg is next to the one of smallest counties in the state, the town sees about 300,000 tourists annually because of the distillery. An estimated 20% percent of visitors are international. The decision to close the distillery early in the pandemic helped protect the community.

“Jack Daniel’s made a decision very early on that they would close all of their marketing, they have closed their tours at the visitor’s center, along with Miss Mary Bobo’s, you know the world loves to come eat there, as well as the hardware store. With that, that just pretty well put the brakes on Lynchburg,” explained Mayor Lewis.

But there is always a “what if?” Together, county leaders have emergency plans in place.

We have all of our emergency plans in place for all of the ‘what-ifs.’ We have to think of everything that could be a possibility right now and we are prepared for that. It’s not anything you want to scare your citizens but we’re prepared for whatever we might have to do, and that’s a good feeling, just knowing we’re ready, if we need to do what we need to do we are ready to do it,” said Mayor Lewis.

Mayor Lewis said all of the county’s departments stay in constant contact with one another.

Moore County established a special hotline for anyone who needs help, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Call 931-307-6508 for more information.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount38
Bradley23
Campbell5
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee7
Cumberland26
Davidson 819
DeKalb7
Dickson24
Dyer9
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson12
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy15
Hamblen4
Hamilton83
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins14
Haywood5
Henderson1
Henry5
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson7
Johnson2
Knox119
Lauderdale5
Lawrence4
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon11
Madison22
Marion20
Marshall9
Maury24
McMinn 3
McNairy4
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery54
Morgan5
Obion2
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam55
Roane5
Robertson60
Rutherford161
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier16
Shelby766
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 25
Sumner335
Tipton36
Trousdale11
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington24
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson260
Wilson 97
Residents of other states/countries290
Pending69
Total Casesas of (4/6/20)3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson7
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby13
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Pending2
Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)65

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories