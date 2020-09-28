Montgomery County will not renew mask mandate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced Monday he will not extend the emergency order requiring employees of businesses open to the public to wear masks.

This follows a series of executive orders that have been extended weekly since March. Although the mayor is easing mask requirements for businesses, anyone entering a county-owned facility will still be required to wear a mask. City of Clarksville offices and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System facilities will also continue to require visitors to wear masks.

“Our data indicates that the mandate is no longer necessary,” Mayor Durrett said. “Because of the high volume of people that enter many of our county facilities every day, we will require masks of the general public entering all county-owned facilities. We highly encourage business owners and the general public to continue to wear masks when social distancing cannot be achieved. This virus has not gone away, and we all need to be mindful of those we are around.”

The local order will expire on September 29 at 12:01 a.m. Businesses may still require employees and patrons to wear masks.

