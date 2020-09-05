Montgomery County to ease mask requirements

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett’s newest emergency order, set to begin Tuesday, will begin to ease mask requirements in the county.

Beginning September 8, the county will not require individuals to wear masks, although they are still highly recommended.

Mask requirements will remain in effect for many, including businesses where employees cannot social distance from customers, and anyone from outside the county visiting official buildings or schools.

You can read the full version of Executive Order #18 here.

