Montgomery County mayor tests positive for COVID-19

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jim Durrett, the mayor of Montgomery County says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement released Monday morning, the mayor said he received his positive diagnosis Sunday and would quarantine at home “for the required amount of time.”

Durrett said he was “feeling well” and encouraged residents to practice CDC guidelines and take precautions, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

He added all regularly scheduled meetings, including Monday night’s formal commission meeting, would be conducted electronically.

“Thank you for your prayers and concern,” the mayor’s statement concluded.

