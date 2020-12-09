Montgomery County mayor extends Executive Order requiring face coverings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Montgomery County signed an Executive Order (#24) that will extend the order to require residents to wear face masks, according to a release from the Montgomery County Government.

Mayor Jim Durrett signed the order Wednesday, declaring that residents will wear cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth in public spaces as an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. This is an extension of a previous Executive Order #21.

The order requires all businesses open to the public to post a sign, requiring masks on all public entrances.

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on December 11, 2020 and is set to currently expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 29, 2020. Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #63 gives county mayors the authority to issue orders such as this.

The County released the following COVID-19 data for the last 14-days:

(11/25/20-12/8/2020)

An average of 103 new cases per day

As of 12-8-20 Montgomery County had 783 active COVID-19 cases.

1,441 new cases out of 8,135 tests

18 Hospitalizations

15 COVID-19 Deaths

206 new School Age Cases (age 5-18)

During the previous 14 days (11/11/20-11/24/2020):

663 positives out of 5,494 tests

An average of 81 new cases per day

1.175 positives out of 6,950 tests.

10 Hospitalizations

14 COVID-19 Deaths

156 new School Age Cases (age 5-18)