Montgomery County mayor extends emergency executive orders during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the emergency executive orders that were put into effect on March 17 amid COVID-19.

Durrett signed the extension on Tuesday afternoon. The new extension will end on April 15, at which time can be reevaluated.

Under this Executive Orders:

Limited public access to county buildings

Reduced staff on-site

Encouraged the use of online services

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE