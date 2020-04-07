Montgomery County mayor extends emergency executive orders during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the emergency executive orders that were put into effect on March 17 amid COVID-19.
Durrett signed the extension on Tuesday afternoon. The new extension will end on April 15, at which time can be reevaluated.
“We will continue to take actions necessary to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the residents in Montgomery County and ask that each of you do the same. Please stay at home. The more people that follow the shelter at home orders, the faster, safer, and healthier we can get through this pandemic. We have hundreds of Fort Campbell soldiers who are in New York City right now putting their health on the line to save people. When you leave your home for nonessential reasons, you not only jeopardize yourself but others as well. It’s all about we and not me!”Mayor Jim Durrett
Under this Executive Orders:
- Limited public access to county buildings
- Reduced staff on-site
- Encouraged the use of online services
