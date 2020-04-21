Montgomery County extends State of Emergency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced he’s extending the area’s State of Emergency, in addition to several Emergency Executive Orders, to April 29.
Mayor Durrett says county officials are diligently working to come up with a phase 1 plan for reopening, but in the meantime, individuals must work to stay apart to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
One change is that county employees will return to eight-hour work weeks beginning Monday, April 27. Those employees are currently working 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday. Staff shifts will be staggered to ensure social distancing.
Montgomery County’s State of Emergency and first emergency executive order went into effect March 17.
The mayor said he will let the public know as soon as he has more details on phase one of reopening.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|21
|Bedford
|105
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|11
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|9
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|21
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|59
|Davidson
|1,719
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|32
|Giles
|6
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|37
|Grundy
|26
|Hamblen
|13
|Hamilton
|124
|Hardeman
|8
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|3
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|196
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|90
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|124
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|95
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|117
|Rutherford
|338
|Scott
|12
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|29
|Shelby
|1,873
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|530
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|23
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|359
|Wilson
|187
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|36
|Total Cases – as of (4/21/20)
|7,394
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|20
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|39
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
