Montgomery County extends State of Emergency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced he’s extending the area’s State of Emergency, in addition to several Emergency Executive Orders, to April 29. 

Mayor Durrett says county officials are diligently working to come up with a phase 1 plan for reopening, but in the meantime, individuals must work to stay apart to minimize the spread of COVID-19.  

One change is that county employees will return to eight-hour work weeks beginning Monday, April 27. Those employees are currently working 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday. Staff shifts will be staggered to ensure social distancing.   

Montgomery County’s State of Emergency and first emergency executive order went into effect March 17. 

The mayor said he will let the public know as soon as he has more details on phase one of reopening.  

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson21
Bedford105
Benton4
Bledsoe11
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll14
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester9
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee21
Crockett6
Cumberland59
Davidson 1,719
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson32
Giles6
Grainger4
Greene37
Grundy26
Hamblen13
Hamilton124
Hardeman8
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood13
Henderson5
Henry9
Hickman3
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox196
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison90
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery124
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam95
Rhea3
Roane8
Robertson117
Rutherford338
Scott12
Sequatchie3
Sevier29
Shelby1,873
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner530
Tipton83
Trousdale23
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren4
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson359
Wilson 187
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending36
Total Casesas of (4/21/20)7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson20
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby39
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

