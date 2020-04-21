Montgomery County extends State of Emergency

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett announced he’s extending the area’s State of Emergency, in addition to several Emergency Executive Orders, to April 29.

Mayor Durrett says county officials are diligently working to come up with a phase 1 plan for reopening, but in the meantime, individuals must work to stay apart to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

One change is that county employees will return to eight-hour work weeks beginning Monday, April 27. Those employees are currently working 10-hour days, Monday through Thursday. Staff shifts will be staggered to ensure social distancing.

Montgomery County’s State of Emergency and first emergency executive order went into effect March 17.

The mayor said he will let the public know as soon as he has more details on phase one of reopening.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 21 Bedford 105 Benton 4 Bledsoe 11 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 14 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 9 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 21 Crockett 6 Cumberland 59 Davidson 1,719 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 32 Giles 6 Grainger 4 Greene 37 Grundy 26 Hamblen 13 Hamilton 124 Hardeman 8 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 13 Henderson 5 Henry 9 Hickman 3 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 196 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 90 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 124 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 95 Rhea 3 Roane 8 Robertson 117 Rutherford 338 Scott 12 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 29 Shelby 1,873 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 530 Tipton 83 Trousdale 23 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 359 Wilson 187 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 36 Total Cases – as of (4/21/20) 7,394

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 20 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 39 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

