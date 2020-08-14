Montgomery County extends mask requirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett signed Emergency Executive Order 15 Friday to extend Emergency Orders 11, 12, 13 and 14 which requires that all residents, businesses, and visitors of Montgomery County wear face-coverings.

In addition, the county will start requiring businesses and facilities to post signs at public entrances informing patrons of the mask requirement within establishments.

The new emergency order, Emergency Order 15, goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. August 17 and will expire at 12:01 a.m. August 24.

There are several exemptions, such as children who are 12 years old or younger and people who are eating and drinking.

