Montgomery County extends mask mandate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has announced he has extended the county’s mask mandate.

The extended mask mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. November 20 and expires at 12:01 a.m. on December 11.

“It is important for us to stay the course and do our best to slow the spread of this virus, especially as we head into flu season. Wearing a mask is one easy way we can protect ourselves and others during this time,” said Mayor Durrett.

Over the last 14 days, data from Montgomery County revealed the following:

An average of 50 new cases per day

Montgomery County has 863 active COVID-19 cases as of November 16.

1,152 new cases out of 7,701 tests

14 hospitalizations

15 deaths related to COVID-19

156 new cases among school age children (ages 5-18)

During the previous 14 days, Montgomery County reported:

663 positive tests out of 5,494 tests

10 hospitalizations

11 deaths related to COVID-19

62 new cases among school age children (ages 5-18)

Below are scenarios where wearing a face covering is not required:

Within one’s residence or automobile, unless transporting others for hire;

By a child twelve (12) years of age or younger;

By someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another bona fide medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face-covering;

By someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance;

While eating or drinking;

While outdoors, unless the person cannot substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household;

While working under conditions where appropriate social distancing from others outside of the person’s household is substantially maintained;

In situations in which wearing a face-covering poses a safety or security risk;

While in a house of worship unless required by that house of worship, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged; or

While in a voting site for the purpose of voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in such locations is strongly encouraged.

More information on COVID-19 in Montgomery County is available here.