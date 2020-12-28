Montgomery County extends mask mandate through Jan. 29

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the county’s mask mandate.
A press release says Mayor Durrett signed Executive Order 25 Monday, which extends to mask mandate from 12:01 a.m. on December 30 through 11:59 p.m. on January 29.
Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 73 gives county mayors authority to issue emergency orders regarding mask mandates through February 27.
The Montgomery County website has lots of COVID-19 information, such as a COVID-19 dashboard, videos, signage, advice and previous mandates. Anyone with questions can also call 931-648-5787.