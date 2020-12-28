Montgomery County extends mask mandate through Jan. 29

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett has extended the county’s mask mandate.

A press release says Mayor Durrett signed Executive Order 25 Monday, which extends to mask mandate from 12:01 a.m. on December 30 through 11:59 p.m. on January 29.

Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 73 gives county mayors authority to issue emergency orders regarding mask mandates through February 27.

The Montgomery County website has lots of COVID-19 information, such as a COVID-19 dashboard, videos, signage, advice and previous mandates. Anyone with questions can also call 931-648-5787.