Montgomery County Emergency Order requires signs to be posted at business’ entrances

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement agencies and building inspection departments in Montgomery County and Clarksville will begin stressing that businesses must post signs requiring the public to wear masks while in their establishments.

The Clarksville Police Department says law enforcement and building inspection departments will check for compliance with the sign mandate and offer signs for posting in businesses.

“We are seeing a tremendous spike in COVID-19 cases in our community, and it seems daily that we set a new case record,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said Tuesday. “My recent order requiring mask wearing also requires businesses to have a sign placed on their door requiring masks. Yet, I see all over the place where this is not the case. We need businesses to follow through and help us with this essential public health requirement.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says their staff will conduct compliance checks of Montgomery County businesses and will also work to ensure they have the proper signage posted. The department will also be checking for compliance with the mask mandate.

“If they do not have a sign posted, we will inform them of the requirement and have some signs with us to give them or post for them,” Fuson said. “We will approach this from an educational standpoint but when called for, give a proper warning. We will also document which businesses we encountered and whether or not they had a sign posted so that we can take the proper action if we return to the business.”

Clarksville Police and fire rescue departments, along with Building & Codes will also work to ensure that businesses in Clarksville have proper signage posted. They will also be checking for compliance with both signage and mask mandates.