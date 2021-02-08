Montgomery County COVID-19 testing and vaccination site moves to Governor’s Square Mall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Health Department will move its COVID-19 vaccination and testing site on Wednesday, February 10.

The location will move to the former SEARS location at Governor’s Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. Up to this point, vaccinations and COVID-10 tests were offered at the health department’s Civitan Park site off Bellamy Lane. Although Montgomery County Government added trailers to help protect workers from adverse weather conditions, alternative locations have been sought for several months.

“Even with the trailers, we knew we needed a more permanent structure for the workers and those who are receiving vaccinations and testing. We’ve been working on negotiations with Cafaro for approximately eight weeks and we are grateful for this new location. Getting shots into the arms of Montgomery County residents is our greatest priority, so we are committed to doing whatever we can to minimize any risks,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said.

To find out which phase of COVID-19 vaccines you qualify for, click here.

You can register for an appointment online here. For Montgomery County, click on the map, click “Make an Appointment” to register, then enter the name and contact information to be notified of the appointment date, time and location as soon as the vaccine becomes available. Anyone without internet can call 866-442-5301.